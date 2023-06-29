Health Beat: New qualifying guidelines for bariatric surgery

BALTIMORE, Md. - 42.9 percent of American adults are classified obese with a body mass index of 30 or higher.
“As it climbs up and up, with every 5 increased points in BMI, somebody’s chances of dying goes up by 30 percent,” explained Dr. Kuldeep Singh, bariatric surgeon at Mercy Medical Baltimore.
A statistic not lost on Kate Gauss, who at 5’3”, used to weigh 270 pounds with a BMI of 47.
“My whole life I had been overweight, and I felt like if I lose that weight, then I lose part of who I am,” said Kate.
Kate is a diabetic, but even more alarming, her body fat was choking her liver.
"We found that I had an enlarged fatty liver,” she explained.
“When somebody realizes that there is a problem with their obesity, I think they cross a line. Either something happened in their life, or something they were doing that they couldn’t do anymore,” said Dr. Singh.
Shortly after that bad news, Kate had weight-loss surgery, bringing her weight down to 148 pounds and her BMI to 26 in 18 months.
“The beauty of gastric bypass is that it’s tested for over 60 years," Dr. Singh said.
Because obesity in this county soared 170 percent, the government lowered the BMI needed to qualify for surgery from 40 to 30.
“Surgery is essentially just a tool, but that’s all it is—it’s a tool," said Kate. "You still have to put in the work.”
Bariatric surgery improves all obesity-related health problems including heart disease, stroke, cancer and even sleep apnea.
There are two types and Dr. Singh recommends the gastric sleeve surgery.