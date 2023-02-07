NEW YORK, N.y. - Lou Martinez collects coins, clocks, and other knick knacks. He loves things that have a long history. But in 2018, Martinez’s health took a turn and he had a sudden, serious scare.
“I couldn't swallow my food. I couldn't swallow water, juice, nothing. Everything laid right there, and I panicked,” Martinez recalled.
After years of struggling with heartburn, doctors diagnosed Martinez with esophageal cancer.
Patients can have complications at the site where surgeons reconnect the esophagus and stomach.
“And that needs to heal. And when that doesn't heal, the contents leak out. A leak can be out of control where the patient is sick. Sepsis can potentially lead to death,” explained Dr. Raja Flores, chief of thoracic surgery at Mt. Sinai.
Dr. Flores and his colleagues have revised the procedure in a way that maximizes good blood flow to the area.
“We figured out that you can do the operation without cutting that right gastric artery. And it's not just the artery, but the vein. You want to make sure you keep everything intact,” said Flores.
The revised surgery lowers the complication rate from 25 percent of patients to just under 2 percent.
At first, Martinez was afraid to have surgery, but Dr. Flores convinced him it would be lifesaving. Now that he’s recovered, he said unlike the antiques he collects, these days, he feels brand new.
The new technique also decreases surgical time from seven hours to two-and-a-half.
Flores said it’s important for patients to know that heartburn and acid reflux, fueled by an increase in obesity, can be life-threatening if not addressed.