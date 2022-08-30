CHICAGO — Stephen Lynch was thrown a curve ball a few years ago, when a colonoscopy revealed he had cancer.
"A fear shoots through you," Lynch shared. "You go from, 'I'm healthy' to, 'I have a mass.'"
Then, his thoughts went to his kids, Alex and Caroline.
"I wanna see them grow up, and the idea that you might have some disease that robs you of being able to see that is really sad," Lynch said.
Chemotherapy and surgery held his cancer at bay for a year. Then, two lesions showed up in his liver. It had advanced to stage-four. His care team at Northwestern Memorial Hospital recommended the only FDA-approved HAI pump that delivers chemo directly to the liver.
"It's the size of a hockey puck, and we install it in the abdominal wall," explained Dr. Ryan Merkow, the director of the GI oncology regional therapies program at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern Medicine.
A catheter attaches to the pump, delivering chemo into a main artery feeding into the liver.
"It's unique in that we can deliver very high doses of chemotherapy into the liver at concentrations of three to 400 times what the liver would normally seek compared to systemic chemotherapy," Merkow said.
The chemo doesn't exit the liver and doesn't affect the rest of the body. With standard chemo, Lynch had a 50% chance of no recurrence, but with the new pump, his chances increase to 80%.
A recent scan showed no evidence of cancer, allowing Lynch to stop worrying about cancer and focus on his family.
"I know I've got today," Lynch said. "I know everything's good right now, so let's live it up and enjoy that."
Lynch is one of 106,000 new cases of colorectal cancer diagnosed each year. The rate of people being diagnosed with colorectal cancer each year has dropped significantly since the mid 1980s, mainly due to the fact people are getting screened earlier.
The American Cancer Society recommends that people at average risk of colorectal cancer get their first colonoscopy at age 45 and then every 10 years after that.