BOSTON, Ma. - Bill Pitchforth has had his share of medical challenges. He was born without one eye.
“I got more smiles from the girls with the patch than I ever did with a prosthetic,” he boasted.
During treatment for melanoma on his cheek fifteen years ago, doctors detected another serious, unrelated health problem.
“They were testing my blood to see what was going on, and they couldn't figure out what was wrong,” Pitchforth said.
His red blood cell count was dangerously low, and doctors determined he had the genetic condition pyruvate kinase deficiency, or PKD.
“We're gonna have to give you blood transfusions for the rest of your life,” he remembered the doctors telling him.
“The iron overload that these patients have from the red blood cells breaking up in the bloodstream can lead to liver failure, liver cancer, heart failure and sudden cardiac death,” said Massachusetts General Cancer Center hematologist Dr. Hanny Al-Samkari.
Doctors recruited Bill for a clinical trial of a pill called mitapivat, now known as Pyrukynd. The medication targets an enzyme that doesn’t work normally in PKD patients.
“We have patients receiving mitapivat that have had dramatic improvements in their blood counts or even normalization of the blood counts,” added Al-Samkari.
Pitchforth’s energy started to come back slowly. The drug is now FDA approved and doctors say he’ll stay on it for the long-term.
“I'm feeling great,” Pitchforth exclaimed.
Now that Pyrukynd is FDA approved, it’s typically covered by Medicare and Medicaid, and Dr. Al-Samakri said he expects private insurance companies to follow suit.
Dr. Al-Samkari was a lead researcher in the drug trials, and it’s important to note that he remains a consultant with Agios, the company that developed the new medication.