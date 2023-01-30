BOSTON, Ma. - Michael Werner was a college student when he started vaping almost every hour. He found himself quickly addicted to the nicotine but hated how vaping made him feel.
“It makes it hard to really fully be in the moment unless you're using your device in that moment,” Werner said.
After years of tobacco use being on the decline, one in ten young adults ages 18 to 24 now vape.
“Some of them are able to quit, but a lot of them are having trouble," said Dr. Nancy Rigotti, director of the tobacco research and treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital.
She and her colleagues use text messaging, behavioral counseling and medications to help young adults who want to quit nicotine. Now, they are testing a medicine called cytisinicline made from a plant by the same name.
“The drug itself is very similar to one of our smoking cessation medicines that's called varenicline or Chantix. So, it has a similar effect, but it has fewer side effects, is what we're seeing,” Dr. Rigotti explained.
Cytisinicline is thought to block the rush from nicotine and reduce withdrawal symptoms.
Michael Werner finally quit by weaning himself from his vape. He works now as a clinical research coordinator helping others kick the nicotine habit.
Werner said: “I've spoken with a lot of folks who are in recovery from drugs and alcohol, and they will tell me time and time again, this is the hardest drug to quit.”
Researchers are hoping after clinical trials, they’ll have one more option for vapers trying to quit.
Cytisinicline has been tested in cigarette smokers, and a series of trials show it is effective in helping quit nicotine. For that reason, the drug may be closer to FDA approval for cigarette cessation than vape cessation. The side effects include some nausea, headache, and vivid dreams, but most people who have taken it have tolerated it.
Dr. Rigotti said the drug has been available in eastern Europe for years for smoking cessation, but not in the U.S.