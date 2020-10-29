NEW ORLEANS - Dawn Nix, the inventor of the MultiNix, has been a nurse for nearly two decades.
"So, I went into nursing, honestly, to help people," Nix shared. "My mom's a nurse. My grandma's a nurse."
But after treating patient after patient, she started wondering if there may be a better way. She often found herself searching the hallways for equipment. That was wasted time that she could be spending with patients.
"Having to go out of a room to look for something because I can't untwist an IV," explained Wayne Nix, Dawn's husband, who is also a nurse. "These things cause ripple effects in our delivery of care."
So, the couple teamed up to find a solution. They invented the MultiNix tool. It's like a swiss-army knife for nurses that contains 15 different tools in one.
"Plyers, scissors, rulers, pupil measuring, jar opening, hex wrench, an oxygen wrench, a vial opener," said Wayne.
For Dawn, the switch from nurse to entrepreneur was an easy one. It all tied back to the same goal: helping patients get better care.
"So, this could save hours, ideally, in the hospital every day," she said.
The MultiNix tool was recently bought by Medline, a medical distributor. They hope to see nurses across the country using it soon.