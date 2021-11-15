BALTIMORE — Kristine Sohn, 35, and her husband, Eric, met in eighth grade science class. The middle-school sweethearts are now partners in life and as church volunteers rehabbing homes after natural disasters.
"We'll go in and work on those trees with the chainsaws," Kristine said.
But for more than 10 years, Sohn often felt fatigue or pain in her side and back. Then, two years ago, she experienced new symptoms that were even more troubling.
"For about six months," Kristine said, "I was experiencing blood in the urine."
"By the time blood in the urine became an issue, we had already dealt with so many other things that it was one of those, okay, well now we have a clue that we could start looking towards," said Eric Sohn.
Kristine was referred to Dr. Kurtis Kim, a vascular surgeon and the director of the Institute of Comprehensive Venous Diseases and Vascular Compression Syndromes at Mercy. Kim diagnosed Kristine with nutcracker syndrome, a condition where abdominal arteries squeeze the vein leading to the kidneys.
"So, you could imagine the nutcracker being cracked like this, where the renal vein gets really gets compressed here," Kim said.
To relieve the pressure, Kim threaded a small tube through a catheter into Kristine's abdomen to perform what's called extra vascular stenting.
"The stent or graft that goes outside of the vein, so that the compression, whatever is compressing, it is lifted up," Kim explained.
Kristine started feeling much better immediately.
"It was very, very painless, very minimal," declared Kristine.
"It was pretty incredible," Eric exclaimed.
In fact, just eight weeks later, Kristine and Eric were once again teamed up on rooftops, partners in sickness and in health.
In addition to nutcracker syndrome, Kim also diagnosed Kristine with an additional vein compression condition called May-Thurner syndrome. She received additional treatment for that condition.