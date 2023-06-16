Health Beat: One gene could protect your brain from Alzheimer’s

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Actor Chris Hemsworth is known in the movies as the indestructible Thor, but in real-life, even the strongest of people can be struck down by debilitating diseases.
Researchers believe that the APOE gene is important in laying down myelin, which is a protein that insulates neurons in the brain.
“If you happen to be lucky and get an E2 form of it, you have slight protection against Alzheimer's disease," explained Brian Gordon, assistant professor of radiology at the Washington University School of Medicine. "If you have this one that's an E4 polymorphism, your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease goes up about fourfold if you have one copy and about twelvefold if you have two copies of this gene.”
Researchers are trying to figure out what it is about this gene that’s leading to an elevated risk.
“The first domino that falls is this protein called amyloid begins building up in the brain. And this is a slow progression,” Professor Gordon added.
Researchers say by learning why some people are protected and some are not could lead to new treatments to stop the progression before signs or symptoms appear.
The research also indicates there is a difference between men and women when it comes to how the APOE gene impacts them.
For men, an APOE3 and APOE4 gene didn’t have a huge effect on their symptoms, while in women, it did.
Researchers believe men seem to show signs sooner, and although women’s symptoms may appear later, the symptoms tend to be stronger and women decline faster.