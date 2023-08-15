ATLANTA, Ga. - An x-ray revealed a nodule in Kim Nguyen’s right lung after she complained of severe chest pain.
Experts say differentiating between a benign nodule and a malignant tumor can be difficult and dangerous.
“The old-fashioned style with the transthoracic needle aspiration involved a higher level of risk of lung collapse. About 25 percent of those patients, meaning one out of four patients, will have a collapsed lung,” explained Dr. Alejandro Sardi, interventional pulmonologist at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital.
There’s a new way to diagnose and treat patients safely and more quickly. First, the CIOS Spin is a portable CT scanner that pinpoints the tumor.
“When we're passing the needles and passing the probes to get to the nodules, or get to the lung cancers, we can take a CT scan right then and we can see exactly to make sure that we're putting that needle exactly where it belongs in order to get a diagnosis,” said thoracic surgeon Dr. Manu Sancheti
Second, the ion robotic bronchoscopy uses a camera-equipped catheter to give a 180-degree view of the lungs.
“The patient goes to sleep with a nodule of unknown origin or unknown diagnosis, we bring the ion into the operating room, we biopsy it, we diagnose it. If it does come as cancer while they're still asleep, we go ahead and do the robotic surgery and remove the cancer,” Dr. Sancheti added.
As for Kim, she was grateful to find out quickly that her tumor was not cancerous.
“If I had wings, I would fly,” she exclaimed.
With the one-two combination, doctors are reaching over 85 percent accuracy of diagnosing tumors less than one centimeter and 90 percent accuracy in those greater than two centimeters.
Experts say the number of new lung cancer diagnosis continues to decrease. They believe it is due to more people quitting smoking, or not starting at all.