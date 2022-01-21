HACKENSACK, N.J. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Doctors are testing a helmet-like device that treats tumors. It's designed to stop cancer cells from dividing and taking hold again.
It's already approved for adults. Now, they're seeing if it helps children too.
Ivan Galeano was with his mother when the normally healthy teen felt his left pinky go numb.
"And then from there it started spreading to the hand and into the arm," Galeano said.
"I thought at first this is like a heart attack. He thought it was a heart attack. So, he started screaming," Galeano's mother Vicmarie Del Valle said.
Ivan was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors determined it wasn't a heart attack. It was a seizure.
Then, an MRI found something else.
"It was like a shadow on the right side of my brain," Galeano said.
Doctors diagnosed Ivan with Glioblastoma, aggressive brain cancer.
"Now we're facing this monster and we're going to do whatever it takes to get rid of it," Del Valle said.
But Glioblastoma treatment is tricky.
"There's always tumor cells left behind with glioblastoma. And that's what makes it particularly challenging is that even when we remove the entire tumor, we know it's still not all out," said Dr. Derek Hanson, a physician at Hackensack Meridian Children's Health Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital.
That's why doctor Hanson wanted to try a treatment that is showing promise in adults, but not yet approved for use in kids. A special device called Optune, worn on the head, with four leads attached to the scalp.
"And these four leads send electric signals called tumor treating fields into the brain directed at the tumor," Hanson said.
Patients don't feel the signals, which disrupt the cancer cell growth.
They wear the two pound cap for 18 hours a day, even while they sleep.
"I'll just deal with whatever I have to do," Galeano said.
So far, the experimental treatment is working!
"So they have been no recurrence since Ivan had surgery," Del Valle said.
Researchers hope to expand the trial to phase two, which would involve more children.