CHICAGO — A popsicle is safe for Adelina Ziemann, but not everything is.
"I was throwing up and my skin was really rash-y," Adelina shared, recalling a reaction.
Adelina is allergic to peanuts, and she knows all too well that she can't enjoy everything her little sister Zoe can.
Her mom, Amanda Ziemann, recalled another time Adelina had a reaction.
"She and her friend got into a bag of what they thought was M&M's but were Reese's pieces," Amanda said.
One in 50 kids has a peanut allergy. It's the most likely food to cause a reaction. In fact, there's been a 21% increase in peanut allergies in children since 2010.
New immunotherapy, or OIT, is the latest therapy that slowly introduces tiny doses of the forbidden food.
"We actually start with 1/600th of a peanut," said Dr. Melanie Makhija, an allergist and immunologist at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.
In 2020, the FDA approved the first treatment for kids four to 17 with a peanut allergy. Palforzia is a drug made from peanut flour.
"The goal of oral immunotherapy is to trick the child's body into thinking they're not allergic," Makhija explained.
A recent study found that 72% of people who suffer from a life-threatening peanut allergy didn't even know OIT existed.
After one year of OIT, Adelina can now eat one peanut's worth of protein a day.
"Every morning, I mix in peanuts with something else and I have to eat it," Adelina said.
Patients who begin OIT will need to continue to expose themselves to small doses of peanut protein for the rest of their lives or the life-threatening reactions could return.