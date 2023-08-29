NASHVILLE, Tn. - Cathy Sparks’ immune disorder kept her in the doctor’s office as a kid. One of those infections led to her taking penicillin.
“Penicillin, apparently, I threw up violently and got a rash from head to toe, and so, the doctor just put it on a shelf,” recalled Cathy.
And it is still on the shelf, even though Cathy is now a grandmother of 12.
“The patients have been told by a parent that they’re allergic to penicillin. So, they’ve been told by someone that they trust,” said Dr. Elizabeth Phillips, professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Health experts say three quarters of penicillin allergy labels come on by age three but persist into adulthood.
Using other drugs against complex infections is less effective, costs more and promotes antibiotic resistance. Experts say real penicillin allergies are incredibly rare.
“True anaphylaxis, associated with penicillin, is less than one in 10,000,” Dr. Phillips added.
Vanderbilt recently studied 300 patients labeled allergic and only three of them, or one percent, had a reaction. Cathy was not allergic, which was a life changer for her recent knee replacement surgery.
“Part of how we were able to do that was that fact that we knew we had new things in the arsenal," said Cathy.
“If there is a risk associated with penicillin allergy, then, we recommend patients actually get that assessed in a specialty clinic,” explained Dr. Phillips.
“Medically, it’s normalized a whole segment of my healthcare. So, it’s really amazing,” Cathy added.
Dr. Phillips and her team used a risk stratification tool that proved to be 99 percent effective in detecting the penicillin allergy.
It is now being used to guide testing and de-labeling of around 50 percent of intensive care patients being evaluated.