Health Beat: Outpatient procedure for prostate cancer

CLEVELAND, Oh. - It’s the leading cause of cancer deaths in men 65 and older. Traditional treatment includes chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiation.
Urologist Dr. Ruben Olivares specializes in prostate cancer and is an early adopter of a new procedure being used to treat it.
“We start the treatment with the passage of current between the electrodes. The main idea here is the electrical current, it’s able to break up the cell wall,” said Dr. Olivares.
The Nanoknife, also known as Irreversible Electroporation or IRE, enables surgeons to treat only the cancerous part of the prostate.
Instead of using heat, electric pulses destroy the tumor leaving the surrounding healthy tissue and minimizing the side-effects.
“This is an outpatient procedure. The patient leaves the hospital the same day of the surgery with a catheter,” explained Dr. Olivares.
Based on the published data, Nanoknife is very safe and has a very low complication rate.
Dr. Olivares does warn that with any prostate treatment, there is some danger of infertility, so men are advised to preserve sperm before undergoing the procedure.