COLUMBUS, Oh. - Total joint replacement, tummy tucks and lung surgery are some of the most painful procedures.
But any surgery can be painful to recover from, and Ohio State University anesthesiologist Dr. Michelle Humeidan is leading an initiative to minimize opioids for pain relief. She says patients should start preparing before surgery by taking acetaminophen at home.
“We kind of load that up in the system in the day or so before surgery, and then that helps us have to give less opiates for their pain control,” explained Humeidan.
During surgery, doctors use medicine to block the pain transmission to the brain and spinal cord. After surgery, patients can take over-the-counter acetaminophen or ibuprofen, and use an anesthetic patch, like lidocaine.
“Other types of interventions like heat, ice, elevation, those types of things, those can't be underestimated,” added Humeidan.
She says data shows non-opioid pain management results in less nausea and shorter hospital stays.
Dr. Humeidan says hospital data shows a 50 percent reduction in opioid pain medication use among hospitalized patients and that reduction remains consistent for patients as they recover at home.
She says while opiates do have their role, it’s important that they be used as a back-up, instead of first-line treatment.