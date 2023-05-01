HACKENSACK, N.j. - Nancy Perez knows the pancreas all too well.
Pancreatic cancer killed her grandmother, uncle, aunt and mother.
“I'm approaching my sixties, and that's when my mom was diagnosed and my aunt, so, you know, I get nervous,” Perez stressed.
Because of her strong family history, Perez has yearly screening tests that can be time consuming and costly.
Her doctor recommended a new blood test called the IMMray PanCan-d.
The screening tool checks the serum in the blood for more than eight biomarkers, including CA19-9, which is often used in pancreatic cancer detection.
“When they combine those eight biomarkers plus CA19-9, they arrived at a test that can detect pancreas cancer at stage one. So, very early-stage pancreas cancer, 93% of the time,” explained Dr. Rosario Ligresti, gastroenterologist at Hackensack University Medical Center.
If the blood test results are high, Dr. Ligresti says patients will be referred for additional screening. If doctors catch early-stage cancer, patients can be candidates for surgery, which is the only potential cure.
“Which in my opinion, having done this a very long time, is in fact a game changer,” Dr. Ligresti added.
“They sent the blood work out, and I think within a week, Dr. Ligresti called me and said I was negative,” said Perez.
Doctors say diagnosing pancreatic cancer at stage one increases the five-year survival rate to about 49 percent. The test is part of a clinical trial and is not yet FDA-approved.
The test is not currently covered by insurance and the out-of-pocket cost is about $1,000. Dr. Ligresti says the test should be done every year and if the FDA approves it, insurance companies should begin to cover the cost of the procedure.