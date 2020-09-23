CHICAGO - Jonathan Stevens and his family have their hands full.
"We live on a small farm in northern Indiana," shared Stevens shared. "We've never had a farm before, so we're kind of figuring it out as we go."
But everything changed when he started feeling severe pain in his knee.
"It was like someone had a hot ice pick and they were shoving it right into my knee and it stayed there," Stevens illustrated.
Doctors told him he would need a knee replacement.
"And unfortunately, you're too young. You're too young to have one," Stevens recalled being told.
Instead, doctors offered Stevens another option.
"Partial knee replacement is something that not everyone's exposed to," said Dr. Tad Gerlinger, a joint replacement surgeon at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush explained. "It's replacing just a portion of the knee."
Knees are made up of three main compartments -- the medial, lateral, and the patella femoral joint -- that hide behind the knee cap.
"And all three of those can be replaced individually versus a total knee, which replaces all three at once," Gerlinger explained.
So, if pain is coming from only one of these areas, then a partial will replace only that area.
"It's lower risk, and it's lower morbidity, and a quicker recovery," Gerlinger said. "Eighty percent of patients who get a partial knee replacement never need another operation."
"Yesterday, we had Brooklyn up on the horse and she wanted to go faster," Stevens said. "Yesterday, I was actually running with the horse and Brooklyn, and there's no way I could've done that a year ago."
The requirements and risk factors for partial and total knee replacements are the same. If the joint needs to be revised down the road, however, a total knee would require a second full major surgery to revise, whereas a partial needs only to be converted to a total.