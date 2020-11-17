NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Doctors implant DBS devices in patients to control seizures or the symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The DBS is a small, pacemaker-like device that goes under the skin, in the chest, with leads that go to a targeted area of the brain to provide stimulation, but now, this can go one step beyond.
"What if we could record brain signals from the same electrodes that were doing the brain stimulation?" said Dr. Jason Gerrard, the chief of functional neurosurgery at Yale School of Medicine.
A new neurostimulation device, called Percept, with brain sense technology, allows doctors to track patients' brain signals and match them with a patients' symptoms or side-effects. Right now, a patient has a remote-control device to adjust the stimulation when symptoms start. Gerrard said the goal is to some day "close the loop" so treatment is automatic.
"So, the patient doesn't have to think about it," Gerrard said. "In fact, before they even know that they're wearing off, the device knows, and it can adjust the stimulation accordingly."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the new Percept device in June. It's not only for use in epilepsy patients and those with Parkinson's, but people with essential tremor, dystonia, and OCD.