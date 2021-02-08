SEATTLE - Julie Stone works her muscles hard, and she helps others do the same through her virtual fitness classes.
"I want everyone to just tune in with their bodies and make the best of their workouts," shared Stone, 30.
But a few years ago, Stone's lower-limb muscles were weakening. She tripped and broke her foot twice. She had bad foot drops.
"Your foot kind of just flops as you're walking, and it just causes you to take really big, overexaggerated steps," Stone recalled.
She was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, or CMT, a hereditary neuromuscular disease. She went to doctor after doctor, but she couldn't find a brace that fit to relieve her symptoms while continuing her active lifestyle. Then, Eric Weber, a national orthotics specialist at the Hanger Clinic, suggested an ankle-foot orthosis, or AFO.
"An AFO is trying to prevent a foot that is weak from dragging on the ground or tripping," Weber described.
Since every CMT case is different, Weber custom designed a brace for Stone.
"Where we were able to redirect some of the forces that are acting upon her when she's walking and redirect those forces so that it keeps her balanced," Weber explained.
Stone struggled walking before the AFOs. Now, with the custom braces, she is able to take her dog for longer walks.
"Not have to stare 100% at the ground being like, 'Am I going to step on something?'" Stone expressed.
And she's able to stay active and climb to new heights.
Since CMT progresses gradually, symptoms may not show up until someone is in their 20s or 30s. There are different subtypes of CMT, and people with most forms of CMT typically have a normal life expectancy.