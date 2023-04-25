CINCINNATI, Oh. - Acute myelogenous leukemia often strikes people in their golden years, but only one in 10 patients over the age of 60 will still be alive five years after diagnosis. It’s a cancer that progresses very rapidly.
“Although it has one name there are probably 15, 20 different types of AML. Before, when people were diagnosed with AML, they would come in and everybody would be treated the same way,” explained University of Cincinnati Cancer Center hematologist, Dr. John Byrd.
That treatment usually involved toxic chemotherapy and pills. Now, Dr. Byrd and his colleagues are looking at personalized treatments for AML.
Researchers are using genetic sequencing to identify mutations, or what drives each patient’s disease, and then tailoring treatments to the patient.
“Once a medicine gets approved in one indication, it can potentially be applied to a lot of other types of cancers that have that same mutation, but might be in a different part of the body,” Dr. Byrd added.
The researchers say the AML trial uses multiple treatments at the same time to see what works for patients and what doesn’t. Health experts say this could be the first significant change in AML treatment in decades.
The University of Cincinnati is one of 16 sites nationally enrolling patients.
While traditional clinical trials usually study one drug, or one combination of drugs, this is considered a master trial under the guidance of the FDA since it is testing multiple therapies in multiple sites at the same time.