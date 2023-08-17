BALTIMORE, Md. - “It’s a short paddle. It’s not a string game, and it’s with a plastic ball as opposed to a core rubber ball,” said Bob Friend, an injured pickleball player.
Pickleball is social and involves lots of laughter, but competitive spirits can lead to injury.
“I’ve had two injuries playing pickleball. The last one that I had, which was my patella tendon tear in my left knee, was playing in a tournament.” Bob explained.
Anyone can play pickleball, but experts say 90 percent of injuries occur in those over 50.
“One of the common misconceptions about pickleball is that it’s less injury provoking than other sports," said Dr. John-Paul Rue, orthopedic surgeon at Mercy Medical Center. "In most of the injuries that we see occur in the lower extremity, so in the knees and the ankles. They’re usually from a sudden lunging, jumping, twisting type of maneuver.”
Bob’s patella injury to his knee was intense.
"He did, sort of, a sudden lunge, and what happened was, his quadriceps, his thigh muscles, contracted suddenly and actually ripped the tendon from off of the bone, just below the kneecap,” explained Dr. Rue.
“The first four to six weeks, you’re pretty immobile," Bob stated. "Then, you start to gain confidence, and the brace starts to come off, because you sleep with a brace for the first five weeks.”
So, how can you keep pickleball fun but safe from strains, sprains, and dislocations?
Dr. Rue said it's important to warm up, know your limitations and stretch before and after playing.
It will take Bob two to three years to get back to his previous competitive level.
Dr. Rue reminds players that fractures are common, especially for low bone density in later years. He advises people to play a little slower than you think you need to, so you’ll play a lot longer.