HACKENSACK, N.J. - Four-year-old James is Elyse Lovett's miracle. After delivering older brother William by C-section in 2014, Lovett became pregnant again a year later. This time, her baby's placenta began growing too deeply into the uterine wall. It's a condition called placenta accreta.
"You go online, and you read that there's a 13% chance that you'll die from this condition, that you're gonna bleed out," Lovett recalled.
Lovett sought out Dr. Abdulla Al-Khan, a maternal-fetal specialist and the director of the Center for Abnormal Placentation.
"No mother should ever fear childbirth," Al-Khan said. "I think that's just wrong."
Placenta accreta has quadrupled since the 1980s, going from one in 1,250 pregnancies to one in 272. Doctors said previous C-sections are the number one risk factor for the condition.
Al-Khan and his colleagues monitor women throughout their pregnancies, deliver babies by C-section, and then sometimes remove the uterus. While a traditional C-section usually takes 40 minutes, these complex operations take several hours.
"We were spending now, about eight to 12 hours, methodically dissecting everything, or perhaps doing staged surgical intervention," Al-Khan said.
Al-Khan delivered James at 32 weeks and repaired damage to Lovett's bladder. Two months later, Lovett was up and running.
"It's such a precious gift to just be able to be with your child, hold your child, have a miracle child, and really say that you and your child are survivors and warriors," Lovett shared.
The National Accreta Foundation suggests mothers search for hospitals with maternal-fetal specialists having experience with placenta accreta and neonatal intensive care units in case the baby needs specialized care after delivery.