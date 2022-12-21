NEW HAVEN, Ct. - If you’re 70 or older, you probably remember a machine called the iron lung that kept polio patients breathing.
But now, decades after Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine was first approved for use, the debilitating disease is making headlines again.
This summer, health experts identified one case of paralytic polio in an unvaccinated man in New York.
Yale School of Medicine pediatric infectious disease expert Dr. Tom Murray said that even though the polio vaccine is part of the series of shots routinely given in childhood, there are pockets of unvaccinated people in the United States.
“We need about 80% of individuals to be vaccinated for herd immunity," Dr. Murray explained. "And while we have that across the entire population, there are areas where it's less than 80% and those groups are at risk.”
Experts in New York have also found polio in the wastewater, which means the virus is present and people are either having mild symptoms such as fever, an upset stomach and aches, or no symptoms at all.
Dr. Murray noted there is no cure for polio, so prevention is key. He recommended parents make sure their kids are up to date on their scheduled vaccines.
Health experts say most adults received the polio vaccine as children and should not need to be vaccinated again.
However, the CDC recommends that adults who are unvaccinated, or only partially vaccinated, receive the polio vaccination.
Health experts say it is very rare to get paralytic polio if you are vaccinated.