JACKSONVILLE, Fl - "Unfortunately, a lot of the patients that we take care of are either really small or they're really sick,” said Dr. Alexandra Beier, pediatric neurosurgeon at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.
So sick, in fact, that moving these children to a room with an MRI can be risky.
“There's a lot of patients, especially the cardiac patients, where they cannot physically be moved, and even our severe traumatic brain injury patients where you know every time you move them, you're risking increased pressure to their brain,” Dr. Beier explained.
The standard MRI looks like a tunnel. It’s big, immobile and often causes anxiety and discomfort for kids. But health experts say there’s a new smaller, portable MRI machine.
"This was one of the first scans we used the hyper fine swoop MRI for. And it was very nice because the patient was very small and we did not want to transport him because he was having seizures and there was a lot of risk with transporting him. So, we're able to do it right at the bedside,” said Dr. Beier.
The magnet in the mobile unit is less powerful.
“It's basically as strong as a refrigerator magnet,” Dr. Beier added.
Also, the time it takes is cut down from an hour to 35 minutes.
“It would never replace a full MRI, it would just add to the ability to do the information at the bedside,” Dr. Beier said.
Doctors believe that the portable MRI will have far-reaching implications beyond pediatrics to provide diagnostic imaging for patients of all ages.