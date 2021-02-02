SALT LAKE CITY - Jeff Engman likes to work hard and play hard. Then, just as he started his latest project, the 58-year-old man was hit hard by COVID-19.
"The fatigue," Engman said. "I was really drained and, you know, could hardly get out of bed."
After a few weeks Engman recovered, and then...
"COVID caused some abscesses in my lungs," he shared.
Ten months later, Engman, like some people diagnosed with COVID, is still dealing with COVID brain fog, weakness, extreme fatigue, migraines, mini-strokes, heart issues, shortness of breath, fever, coughs, body aches, stiff joints and balance issues.
The CDC reports up to 35% of those infected endure symptoms lasting beyond three weeks.
"These are totally healthy people," shared Dr. Dixie Harris, a pulmonologist at Intermountain Healthcare.
One theory is that COVID kicks the immune system into overdrive and stays in overdrive even after the virus is gone, damaging other organs. The big question is how long the symptoms will last.
"I don't know how long these will last," Harris said. "I typically am seeing is they're slowly getting better. I haven't seen anybody plateau and not improve yet."
As for Engman, 10 months later, he said he has good and bad days.
"It's not going away like I thought it would," he said. "You kind of wonder if you're, you know, are you ever going to get better?"
In autopsy reports of COVID patients, doctors are finding damage to not just the lungs, but the heart, brain, kidney and liver, suggesting that COVID is much more than a respiratory disease.
Mount Sinai has opened a center for post-COVID in New York with 40 doctors dedicated to studying and treating long-haulers. They are modeling the center after what they did for first responders after 911, treating a large group of people after a catastrophic event, but they said this is on a much larger scale.