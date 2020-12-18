NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Surgery can be a scary time for many, but the time after surgery can be even scarier. Just ask Debbie Hill, whose late husband, James, was not the same after waking up from hip surgery.
"He was delirious. He was confused. Sometimes, he hallucinated," she shared. "It broke my heart to see him not be the person that I knew him to be."
"A fifth of patients will experience some form of delirium after surgery," explained Dr. Frederic T. Billings IV, an associate professor of anesthesiology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Researchers at Vanderbilt conducted a study to look at the link between oxidative damage, or the excess of free radicals in the body's cells, and postoperative delirium in cardiac surgery patients.
"People who had higher oxidative damage during cardiac surgery had increased odds of developing delirium after surgery," said Dr. Marcos Lopez, an assistant professor of anesthesiology at Vanderbilt.
One way researchers believe they can stop the oxidative damage is by reducing the amount of excess oxygen administered during surgery.
"Through our manipulation of the amount of oxygen we're giving throughout the surgery, we may be able to reduce delirium after surgery," Billings said.
Another way to help the patient is avoiding exposure to brain-altering medications, such as sedatives and painkillers and having supportive care from hospital staff and family.
"Working on night and day sleep cycles, so called sleep hygiene," Billings said. "It's getting them out of bed. It's trying to restore some activities of daily living."
The researchers said in surgery, patients typically do face oxidative damage, but the severity can increase the risk for delirium. On average, those patients who developed delirium required two to three extra days of hospitalization.