ORLANDO, Fla. — Just when we thought we had COVID-19 beat, it comes right back with a different strain and different symptoms.
"The reality is that we are learning to live with COVID," said Ben D. Sawyer, the director of LabX at the University of Central Florida.
For the past two years, scientists have been using data and computers to predict where the virus will spread next and how many people may get sick. Now, scientists are testing a new method of forecasting COVID that could help cities prepare information that is localized, much like a daily weather forecast.
"If you are looking at the weather, you would not like to know the weather for the United States," Sawyer explained. "You'd like to know the weather for your surrounding area."
The researchers used artificial intelligence to forecast the spread of the disease. Compared with other current methods of forecasting COVID, the AI model predicted COVID cases that were closest to the actual numbers.
Scientists said with the machine learning model, local experts anywhere in the world would be able to more accurately predict the number of people who would get sick, the number of hospitalizations and the number of deaths.
"One of the most useful things we can do is start working on giving people useful tools, to understand how the disease will impact their life," Sawyer said.
And prepare to fight the virus for the long term.
As of mid-July, the Centers for Disease Control reported the country's 7-day average of new cases had ballooned to more than 100,000 new infections a day, more than three times higher than this time one year ago.