ORLANDO, Fl - We’ve all seen the pictures: wildfires in Canada causing smoky air in New York and even as far south as North Carolina. But smoke from wildfires doesn’t just cause hazy skies.
“The air quality was severely impacted. I saw a lot more of my asthmatic patients coming in. They couldn’t breathe,” said Dr. Sharon Chinthrajah, associate professor at Stanford University School of Medicine.
People with asthma are not the only ones affected by air pollutants.
New research from Texas A&M University found air pollution can increase a pregnant woman’s risk for getting the flu. Researchers say having the flu while pregnant increases the risk of low birth weight and miscarriages.
Experts say there are things pregnant women can do to protect themselves.
First, check the air quality in your area with weather apps or by going to airnow.gov.
Avoid going outside if the air quality is low as air pollutants can still be absobed through the skin. Invest in a home air purifier and get the flu shot.
“When they vaccinate, it’s not just about them, but it’s also about the people very close to them,” said Sunjoo Ahn, associate professor of advertising at University of Georgia.
Researchers say air pollution is responsible for one in nine deaths.
Despite proof that the flu vaccine is safe and effective, experts say less than 50 percent of pregnant women get a flu shot.