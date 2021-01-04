DENVER - Annie Wyrwa didn't think twice about taking prenatal vitamins when she was pregnant with Finlay.
"It just kind of seemed like a no brainer to me," she said.
Along with her daily vitamin, Wyrwa was part of a study that added choline to the list.
"[Choline is] an important neurotransmitter-like substance that's really critical for appropriate fetal brain development," said Sharon Hunter, a developmental psychologist at CU Anschutz Medical Campus in Colorado.
Not only does choline impact an unborn baby's brain, but new research shows it also helps protect against respiratory infections in the mother, like COVID-19, that can affect fetal brain development.
"Because without it, the brain is too active. It's too busy," Hunter continued.
In one-year-olds, low levels before birth caused attention problems and social withdrawal. By age four, children had problems with reading and concentration. In adults, that could cause mental illnesses such as schizophrenia.
"Things like infection, depression, and stress, those kinds of things affect how much gets to the baby," Hunter explained.
You can get choline through foods like eggs, liver, beets, spinach, peanuts, poultry and fish. At least 20% to 30% of pregnant women are deficient in the amount of choline they get in their diet. Women can also take choline supplements, but that can run up to $1,000 a pregnancy. Hunter said lecithin is a good source of choline and can cost about $250 for the entire pregnancy.
Supplements supplied Finlay with the choline she needed.
"We really are starting to see her personality come out, and she's very opinionated and sweet and sassy," Wyrwa said.
The American Medical Association has issued a resolution calling for the addition to choline to prenatal vitamins. If you are pregnant or thinking about getting pregnant, you should ask your OB-GYN about adding a daily choline supplement to your routine.