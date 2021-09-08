ORLANDO, Fla. — When powerful pain killers are legal and easy to get, that's a recipe for addiction and, all too often, death.
"If you didn't know someone who could get them, they knew someone who could get them, or somebody knew somebody," said a former addict.
The pain pills work, until that awful day they turn against you.
"I woke up the next morning with a chipped tooth and blood on my face, sitting in a pile of my own urine," recalled one former addict.
That ended her denial.
"At the rate I was going," she shared, "I wouldn't be alive if I hadn't left when I did."
Over the last few years, doctors have been have cut back on the number of opioid prescriptions they write because they recognized their addictive nature.
"Prescription pain medications can be a gateway to heroin use," said Dr. Martin Klapheke, the director of UCF College of Medicine's psychiatry residency program.
In fact, four out of five new heroin addicts started with prescription pain medications.
"This isn't about blaming the patient or the doctor," Klapheke said. "It's about increasing our knowledge of the evidence base."
The epidemic sparked research and, now, doctors know there are other options.
"There are some anticonvulsants like pregabalin, carbamazepine, gabapentin," Klapheke said. "There's some antidepressants, actually, like duloxetine that have been shown to be effective in treating pain."
Klapheke said when it comes to opioid prescription training, medical schools still have a ways to go. He said we need to do better educating young and practicing doctors about preventing overdose deaths and about making treatment more readily available for addicts.
"It's the clinical science years that we really want to focus on now and beef up and have the students have more opportunities to apply this to actual clinical cases," Klapheke said.
Doctors are learning to step up and pay closer attention.
"They have to do a urine drug screen every month when they come and visit to prove they are not on any other medication," said Tavya Benjamin, a UCF College of Medicine student.
A study showed that more than 10 million people in the U.S. misused opioids in 2019, the most recent year of data.