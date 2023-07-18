ORLANDO, Fl. - Astronaut Frank Rubio didn’t realize he would be making history when he left for a six-month mission to the International Space Station. But delays kept him in orbit for 371 days, the longest time spent in space of any U.S. astronaut.
“Being in microgravity is a lot of fun, mostly because you get to float around,” Rubio said.
Experts say all that floating takes a toll on your body, especially your bones. Previous research has shown astronauts lose decades worth of bone mass while in space.
“I'm really intrigued in developing new ways of boosting bone repair, but when it's under challenging conditions,” explained University of Central Florida orthopedics and bone researcher Melanie Coathup.
The NIH reports that nearly all cancer patients who undergo radiation are at an increased risk for bone loss and fractures.
“The damage that ionizing radiation causes to bone, it can be quite significant. And there's no therapy out there at the moment that can help to protect the bone,” Coathup said.
Coathup helped develop a synthetic bone substitute material called Inductigraft, which can boost bone repair and regeneration.
She is also currently developing a “nano enzyme” that helps protect cells against DNA damage caused by radiotherapy.
“How do we get that bone repair response to really ramp up and heal?,” asked Coathup.
Experts say the answer may help keep bones strong, whatever extreme circumstances they face.
Coathup is also looking at how fluid changes in the bones impact astronauts in microgravity.
Finding out the answers may be critical, considering the U.S. is in a space race to land a person on Mars by the late 2030s.
Experts say it will take a minimum of seven months to reach the red planet.