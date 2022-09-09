ORLANDO, Fla. — Taking care of a loved one with health problems is challenging.
"Caregiving can be a 24-hour-a-day role," said Nicole E. Werner, an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
That leaves no time for the caregivers to take care of themselves.
"I neglected myself 100%," said Christine Nash. "I was down to a size four. My hair was matted. I wasn't caring for myself at all."
It is very common to experience caregiver burnout, where one is in a state of physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion. In fact, 40% of caregivers report feeling emotionally strained. So, what can be done to prevent caregiver burnout?
First...
"Don't isolate yourself," said Gail Morgan.
Join a support group with other caregivers. Also, allow yourself to take breaks to get out of the house to visit friends or even pamper yourself. Another tip, don't be afraid to ask for help.
"Get your siblings or your family involved from the get-go," Naveena Jaspal suggested.
Having more people taking part in the care means there are more people to share in the workload, and Christine Nash said, "Taking care of yourself is so important, so, so important."
And make sure you don't skip your own doctor's appointments. If you're not taking care of your own health, you won't be in the best condition to take care of someone else's.
One last tip: wake up 15 minutes earlier and use that time just for you. You can spend it enjoying your morning coffee, writing in a journal, or meditating.