ISSAQUAH, Wash. — One in five women will have at least one urinary tract infection, or UTI, in her lifetime. These common infections happen when bacteria gets in the urinary system. They're usually treatable with antibiotics, but they can be serious.
"They can turn into low back pain, fever, get into the kidneys and become a really serious infection that would require hospitalization," explained Dr. Lora Plaskon, an urologist at Athena Urology.
So, how can you prevent these unwanted infections Plaskon said avoid the three big risk factors:
"It's douching, spermicidal jelly, and constipation," Plaskon stated.
Douching and spermicides can wipe out your body's good bacteria. Constipation may lead to a greater colony count of bacteria when you pass a bowel movement, which could cause a UTI.
Also, other research shows staying hydrated is important. Aim for six to eight glasses of water a day, and don't wait to go if you need to urinate. This can encourage bacteria growth.
Some research has shown that consuming probiotics and cranberries can ward off UTIs. Plaskon said a healthy, low-sugar diet is also a key factor.
"It has to do with sugar," she said, "so the excess blood sugar is going to be spilled into your urine."
Plaskon also said increasing evidence suggests that drug-resistant bacteria are causing UTIs in some women who eat antibiotic-treated chicken and meat. She believes eating primarily local, organic meats will reduce this risk.