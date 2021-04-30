HACKENSACK, N.J. — Parkinson's is a disease that affects movement causing tremors, stiffness, slowness, and more.
"The pattern of their movement is notable, but also, it affects many of other functions of the brain, such as sleep, mood, sometimes cognition," said Dr. Hooman Azmi, a neurosurgeon at Hackensack University Medical Center.
But are there ways to stop the disease before it starts? In a recent study, scientists followed more than 41,000 people for 18 years. During this time, 465 developed Parkinson's. They found patients with the highest intake of vitamins C and E had a 38% reduced risk of Parkinson's.
Exercise might be another way to reduce the risk of Parkinson's. According to the Harvard Health Letter, exercising in your 30s and 40s, decades before Parkinson's typically occurs, may reduce your risk of developing the disease by about 30%. Other evidence has shown people who consume caffeine are less likely to develop Parkinson's disease. Drinking coffee also reduces the risk by up to 30%. Green tea and beer may also have a protective effect.
When it comes to exercising to lower Parkinson's risk, some experts believe the exercise needs to be vigorous to make a difference. On the flip side, other studies have shown that dairy products, especially milk, may increase Parkinson's disease risk.