BALTIMORE, Md. - Caitlin Winegrove is an elementary school teacher who one day hopes to have kids of her own.
“In teaching first grade, it’s very important that you move quickly and show up with your energy every day,” Winegrove said.
But with each menstrual period, she’s sitting down from the pain of fibroid tumors and endometriosis.
Fibroids are non-cancerous stalk-like growths inside the uterus. Endometriosis causes tissue to grow outside the uterus.
“With fibroid pain, people feel very heavy and a pressure associated with it," said Dr. Latasha Murphy, gynecological surgeon at Mercy Medical System. "With endometriosis pain, typically, that’s described as a burning or sharp stabbing type of sensation.”
Dr. Murphy performed Winegrove’s minimally invasive laparoscopy which revealed 10 fibroids.
“We were able to remove endometriosis from, about, four different locations in her pelvis,” Dr. Murphy said.
Post procedure, Dr. Murphy prescribed a new FDA-approved drug called Myfembree.
“It decreases the brain’s message to the ovaries to create estrogen. Estrogen stimulates endometriosis and fibroids to grow,” Dr. Murphy explained.
“I haven’t been experiencing, really, any cramping. I’ve had very light periods since starting it,” said Winegrove.
Myfembree was approved by the FDA in mid 2022.
In addition to treating fibroids and endometriosis, the drug also serves as an alternative to birth control pills.