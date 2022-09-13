RALEIGH, N.C. — After three decades together, Regina Dickens lost her husband, Wayne, last year. She said, in big and small ways, they balanced each other.
"My husband was the gripper in the family. He could get the jar lids off," Dickens said of her late husband.
Dickens has rheumatoid arthritis. Her immune system is attacking her joints, especially in her hands and fingers.
"This was the most searing pain I think I had ever had," she shared.
"Treatment of rheumatoid arthritis is aiming at trying to get that immune system to behave again," said Dr. A. Silvia Ross, a rheumatologist at Triangle Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates.
Several first-line medications, called TNF inhibitor therapies, are designed to block the inflammation, but they're not fail-proof.
"The holy grail of rheumatology is figuring out which drug is going to work for whom," Ross explained.
Now, a one-time blood test can give clinicians a better window into the condition. The PrismRA test uses proteins in a person's blood to help determine the cause of the rheumatoid arthritis and whether TNF inhibitors will work.
"If the blood test says that you are not likely to respond to a TNF inhibitor," Ross said. "I just saved you 16 weeks of treatment that doesn't work."
Dickens' PrismRA test suggested TNF inhibitors were not a good option, so she's on a different medication – an infusion.
Ross said the patients are tested with a one-time blood draw. The PrismRA test is covered by some insurance companies. Ross also said rheumatologists are hoping that Medicare will adopt the test.