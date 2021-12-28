CHICAGO — Carol Temkin is all about music, family, and her dog Tucker, but her chronic sinus issues made the moments tough to enjoy.
"I would just have these times where I couldn't breathe," Temkin shared. "It was very hard to just live everyday life."
Temkin tried allergy shots, over-the-counter medication, nasal sprays, and even antibiotics.
"So pretty much, I was doing everything that I could do to make it better, but it wasn't getting better," Temkin said.
Dr. Ryan Vaughn, an ear, nose, and throat doctor, believed surgery could be an option for Temkin, however, due to scarring...
"The likelihood of needing surgery again can be as high as 50% to 60%, depending on the patient's conditions," said Vaughn, the founder, CEO, and director of Exhale Sinus and Facial Pain Center.
But an innovative FDA-approved stent is reducing the need for revision surgery.
"The PROPEL stent is able to be placed after the sinus has been opened, and what it does is actually sits inside the opening, putting pressure outward in a gentle fashion and also releasing an anti-inflammatory medication," Vaughn explained.
It's preventing the sinus from scarring and meaning more surgery later on. Temkin had surgery and had the PROPEL stent added in and is feeling much better now.
"As my husband says, 'You're not snoring.' I can breathe through my nose, so it's pretty amazing," she said.
The PROPEL stent stays inside the sinus for about 45 days and dissolves on its own. Vaughn said once sinus surgery is performed and the PROPEL stent is placed in, patients will start to see relief in a matter of days.