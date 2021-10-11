CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jeff Cardinal made a point to stay in shape as he hit middle age, but three years ago, the results of his yearly physical were alarming.
"Blood work showed that my PSA numbers were a little high," Cardinal shared.
A biopsy confirmed Cardinal had prostate cancer. At first, doctors monitored the cancer, which was slow-growing, while Cardinal considered his options.
"At the time, they had an option to cut into my abdomen and remove my entire prostate," Cardinal said. "Then, they also had what they think they called radiation pellets that they would embed in your prostate."
In the meantime, Cardinal learned about a newer technology, called high intensity focused ultrasound, or HIFU. The ultrasound waves cause the cancerous tissue to die. They're delivered by a probe during a procedure that takes about 90 minutes.
The FDA approved HIFU for prostate cancer six years ago, but doctors said recent research has helped them identify the best candidate — patients with a moderate risk of having the cancer spread and who have one or two lesions on the same side.
"If we can see them on the MRI, that's even better, because then we kind of know where we need to treat and we can make that treatment more focal," said Dr. Christopher Weight, an urologic oncologist at the Glickman Urological & Kidney Institute at Cleveland Clinic.
Cardinal had HIFU earlier this year. There were very few side effects.
"I don't wake up in the middle of the night having to go to the bathroom five times," Cardinal noted. "I don't have to wear a urine bag. I don't wear a diaper, and my hardware works fine."
Although the HIFU treatment is just given one time, doctors test a patient's PSA level again in six months to ensure the treatment is working to kill off the cancer cells. In addition, follow-up appointments include a scan and potentially another biopsy to make sure there is no recurrence.