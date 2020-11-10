ORLANDO, Fla. - The coronavirus will be a new battle we face this flu season, and while social distancing is in effect, there are still close carriers to stir the confusion: schoolchildren.
"That's all you need to get influenza around your community, is kids in school," said Dr. Kenneth Alexander, the chief of infectious diseases at Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando, Florida.
So, how can you protect your kids? Doctors said it's important, now more than ever, to get a flu vaccine.
"It's not only to protect ourselves, it's to protect the people around us that we care about," Alexander continued.
And it's even more important if you've already had the coronavirus.
"There's a good chance you may have some lung injury, and we don't want to add influenza lung injury on top of that," Alexander said.
The flu vaccine doesn't prevent COVID, so there's still the need for children to be socially distant.
"It's co-horting, keeping children in small groups so that if one child in the group gets infected, it doesn't infect the whole classroom," Alexander explained.
And be sure to establish a daily routine with your kids. Give them a spare mask and hand sanitizer for the day. Instruct them to touch only the non-cloth parts of their masks, and remind them to wash their hands throughout the day as well as when they return home. Keep their shoes at the door and wash their uniforms after one wear.
Alexander suggested getting a flu shot at the first opportunity possible. Kids can start getting a flu shot at six months. Remind your kids to be aware of what they touch and to wash their hands frequently with soap and water. It should take at least 20 seconds to wash their hands, which is equivalent to singing happy birthday twice. Also, keep an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.