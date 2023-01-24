BOSTON, Ma. - It might not be visible to the untrained eye, but your ophthalmologist might uncover a spot or freckle that could be a sign of ocular melanoma, or cancer of the eye.
“Ocular melanoma, historically, was treated by enucleation, meaning the removal of the eye,” said Mass. General Cancer Center radiation oncologist Dr. Helen Shih.
But for some patients, that may no longer be the case.
Traditional radiation delivers X-rays to the tumor, but it can go beyond the tumor and damage healthy tissue. Proton therapy delivers a beam of protons that stops at the tumor.
Dr. Shih explaned: “We typically go through the white of the eye, which is fairly resistant to the radiation. It treats the tumor and the beam stops there. So, there's no radiation or virtually no radiation delivered to the brain.”
It’s important to catch ocular melanoma before it spreads. When treated early, proton therapy can cure almost 95 percent of ocular cancers.
“I would say the overwhelming majority of people that we treat, granted they are selected carefully, they do not only save their eye, but frequently we save their vision,” Dr. Shih emphasized.
Proton therapy has been used for years for the treatment of other cancers like brain, breast and lung. Dr. Shih said there are only a handful of hospitals and academic institutions across the U.S. using proton therapy for ocular melanoma.