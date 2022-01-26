(Ivanhoe Newswire), - This is 32-year-old Julia Piantini one month before her father got this phone call.
"'Do you know Julia Piantini?' I said, 'Of course, I know her. She's my daughter.' 'Well, this is so and so from fire rescue and we're here, and she's not responsive," Piantini's father Albert Piantini.
Julia was in a coma after a blood clot traveled to her lung.
Doctors told her parents initial brain scans showed no hope and they should say goodbye.
But a second opinion from neurologist Doctor Kester Nedd told them she would wake up.
"And one of the early signs that I saw from Julia when she was recovering is that she had a sleep-wake cycle. She was able to fall asleep with the sun going down and awake with the sun coming up," Nedd said.
Her parents believed him.
This is Julia one month later in rehab.
Then, six weeks later, singing, before she could see or speak.
More than a year later, she's walking to physical therapy.
"Guess what baby, I'm still here. Like the song, I'm still standing, and walking, and talking, and dancing. I danced at my cousin's wedding," Julia Piantini said.
"When you see where she was a year ago to where she is today, it's really nothing short of a miracle," Albert Piantini said.
Doctor Nedd has developed the BHET method, which stands for Brain, Hierarchical, Evaluation and Treatment method, a new way to look at how the brain is organized.