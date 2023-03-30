PITTSBURGH, Pa. – If you’ve ever needed a body scan after an injury, or potentially for cancer, you know what it feels like to be very still inside a tight tube.
“A typical PET CT scan would be from eyes to thighs, which takes about 25 to 30 minutes," said Dr. Ashok Muthukrishnan, chief of nuclear medicine at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. "Some are claustrophobic, so, when they get on the scanner, they're really nervous.”
A traditional PET scan creates three dimensional images of the inside of the body, but first, medical technicians need to administer a mildly radioactive drug so cells that are potentially cancerous will show up on the images.
A new scan, called the Quadra, is designed to work as four PET scans in one and significantly decreases the time a patient is in the machine.
“So, for a scan that takes 20, 25 minutes, this takes only about four to five minutes,” Dr. Muthukrishnan explained.
Patients need a lower dose of radioactive drug and the Quadra images are sharper than those produced by traditional scanners.
Dr. Muthukrishnan added: “They're going to get staged more appropriately and more accurately.”
In addition to staging cancer, radiologists say the new Quadra scanner can be used for diagnosing infections and cardiovascular and neurologic diseases.