PITTSBURGH — Arrhythmia is a condition that, if untreated, could lead to sudden cardiac arrest and death.
"Ventricular tachycardia is basically a description of the heart rate going fast, typically over 100 beats a minute, but usually really over 200 beats per minute," said Dr. Krishna Kancharla.
Ventricular tachycardia, or VT, is commonly treated with medication or a procedure called catheter ablation to stop the electrical signals causing the abnormal heartbeat, but neither treatment is perfect.
"I can tell you that at least up to 40% of the patients five years after receiving traditional therapy will have recurrences," Kancharla said.
Doctors are testing stereotactic body radiation therapy, or SBRT, on VT patients after other methods fail. Doctors determine the precise area producing the abnormal signals and then deliver the radiation.
"This treatment is only done in one treatment as opposed to some of the other uses of SBRT, where we would do something like three or five treatments," explained Dr. Adam Olson. "We just do it all at once."
Doctors said treating the area just once will minimize radiation risk, an experimental therapy that may put the heart back into rhythm in one outpatient visit.
The Food and Drug Administration has granted breakthrough device designation to the system for the treatment of VT. SBRT is traditionally used to target tumors in parts of the body other than the spine, head, and neck.