Health Beat: Rapid Lyme disease test

ORLANDO, Fl. - Beekeeper Adriana Furey isn’t afraid of much, except for the bug that almost killed her.
“It felt like someone was stabbing my brain,” Adriana painfully recalled. “I never actually saw a tick bite.”
After years of misdiagnosis and dozens of doctors, Adriana was told she had chronic Lyme disease, which can be difficult to diagnose.
Microbiologist and Lyme disease specialist at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine Mollie Jewett said Lyme disease tests today are complicated. That’s why her lab is working to make it easier and quicker to diagnose the disease.
“We want clear and quick because the longer you don't have a diagnosis, the more likely you are to have ongoing, increasing disease challenges,” Jewett explained.
Jewett and her team are creating a molecular blood test that directly detects the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. The test involves a handheld device that would be in doctors’ offices, eliminating the wait for lab results and with no follow up tests.
“Our ultimate target would be within 15 minutes,” Jewett said.
Experts say if Lyme disease is caught early and treated with antibiotics, patients typically recover quickly, without long-term effects. Adriana wishes that would have happened for her, but she now feels blessed she finally has the diagnosis she was so desperately looking for.
“It taught me so many lessons of just gratitude and how much we take for granted,” Adriana expressed.
A startling statistic out of the nationwide survey conducted by Lymedisease.org found that 61 percent of patients took more than two years to receive a correct diagnosis.