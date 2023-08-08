ORLANDO, Fl. - Critical time is lost every day during open-heart surgeries as doctors wait on blood test results.
“We need a way of monitoring the status of the blood,” said Dr. William DeCampli, pediatric cardiac surgeon at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children at Orlando Health.
Blood is taken throughout an open-heart surgery and tested for coagulation. Experts say results from the lab can take 20 to 30 minutes.
“We would be drawing four, five, six rounds of those tests, but each one is delayed in us getting back the answer,” Dr. DeCampli explained.
This issue is particularly critical for the youngest patients, who are more susceptible to complications.
“The risk to the child is a fatality,” emphasized Dr. DeCampli.
Now, surgeons have a real-time blood monitor. It can provide instant blood analysis by using a tiny optical fiber inserted directly into the heart-lung machine.
“The light is transmitted along a very tiny optical fiber," added Dr. DeCampli.
"That same optical fiber receives the signal that comes from the red blood cells as the light literally reflects off it.”
Results from the first clinical trial showed the real-time monitor was just as accurate as sending the samples to the lab.
If more studies prove its effectiveness, the real-time blood monitor could be a gamechanger and lifesaver in the operating room.
Researchers also believe the real-time blood monitor could be used for trauma patients and even COVID patients.
The team's next clinical trial will focus on pediatric patients, with plans to expand to adult trials.
If all goes well, they hope to make the blood monitor available to all hospitals within the next few years.