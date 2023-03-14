SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. - Rebecca Farewell loved the freedom of falling from 10,000 feet when she was a skydiving instructor.
But with 7,000 jumps under her belt, her last one went terribly wrong.
“I hit a pocket of nasty air on my parachute. I slid across the ground for about a hundred feet plus,” Rebecca painfully recalled.
The accident left her a quadriplegic.
“A lot of people that have a catastrophic injury or illness, a lot of times they're quite worried and distraught about the things that they're not going to be able to do,” said Dr. Jeffrey Rosenbluth, physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor at the University of Utah.
That’s why Dr. Rosenbluth and this research team built the Tetra Ski.
“We designed this ski to be able to be skied independently by someone with a very complex disability, with very little or no hand function, and even in some cases, just breath control,” Rosenbluth explained.
“There's a little straw on an antenna and they fit it to your mouth so it doesn't flop everywhere," said Rebecca. "And you give a little puff on it, you turn right. Little sip on it, you turn left.”
Electric actuators on the Tetra Ski use smart technology to give the skier complete control.
“Every time you can bring a piece of independence back to someone and restore something that was lost, it's a big deal,” expressed Rosenbluth.
The team has also created a sailboat, fishing rod, cross country ski and off-road wheelchair in hopes that more people will have the ability to experience the independence they once had.
“I was shocked at how fast it was. It was the most freeing experience of my life since my accident,” Rebecca exclaimed.
Right now, the Tetra Ski is available through adaptive ski programs around the world. The hope is that its popularity will continue to grow and Tetra Ski racing will become a part of the Para Olympics.