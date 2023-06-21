BALTIMORE, Md. - When playing sports like football and soccer, the human knee sometimes takes it on the chin. Young people involved in sports often suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury, more commonly known as an ACL injury.
“In this particular situation, there’s been an injury that has happened to the cartilage, sort of, the soft lining of the ends of the bones, and that injury, over time, progresses,” explained Dr. John-Paul Rue, orthopedic surgeon at Mercy Medical Center.
ACL tears can be fixed by surgery which helps prevent recurrent injuries. But doctors have not yet solved the problems related to post-traumatic osteo-arthritis.
“One of the devastating problems with an ACL injury is that it typically happens in a younger patient. Arthritis developing after an injury in a young person, because of their longevity, because of their lifespan,” added Dr. Rue.
The joint begins to narrow and can reach a point where it's actually bone-on-bone, making rehab, or even joint replacement, necessary.
“One of the newer modalities is blood flow restriction," added Dr. Rue. "And the idea of that is, essentially, a tourniquet around the leg or the arm to, basically, allow blood flow to kind of collect in that leg to allow the muscles to strengthen more efficiently.”
Dr. Rue says a qualified orthopedic surgeon who specializes in ACL reconstruction surgery is the only person who should perform the procedure on the patient.