PITTSBURGH — Patients with early-stage solid tumor cancers, like breast cancer, lung cancer and prostate cancer, often have radiation directing energy beams into the body to kill cancer cells. Now, a newly approved FDA system, called RefleXion, works using biology guided radiotherapy or BGRT.
"This actually utilizes the biological signal, so it's adapting the treatment based upon the actual biology of the tumor, and it's actually using the biology of the tumor to track and account for motion and deliver more conformal treatments," said Dr. David A. Clump, a radiation oncologist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh.
Before radiotherapy, patients are given a small amount of radioactive tracer that is absorbed by the tumors. The tracer gives off a signal, allowing the RefleXion scanner to precisely track it in real time and adjust if the patient or tumor is moving.
"It helps with precision. We're able to be more conformal, which means we're able to target the radiation in and around the tumor and spare the normal tissues," Clump explained. "I think the most important aspect is this gives us the first opportunity to really ablate disease in multiple areas of the body in a single treatment session."
Only a handful of treatment centers in the United States are using the RefleXion system. In addition to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, Stanford Health Care, City of Hope near Los Angeles and UT Southwestern in Dallas are using RefleXion or plan to install the system.