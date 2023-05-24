PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Health experts say a good night’s sleep and regular activity are important to your health, especially as you age.
But not all activity nor sleep is created the same, according to University of Pittsburgh researcher Stephen Smagula.
Professor Smagula and his colleagues analyzed data from 1,800 adults over the age of 65. In the study, seniors wore devices to record their movement.
The researchers found 30 percent had no set pattern to their sleep and activity routines.
“If your pattern was disrupted, you were more than twice as likely to have significant depression symptoms,” Smagula explained.
Another 32 percent woke up at the same time each morning but only had mild activity for 13 hours during the day.
This group had some symptoms of depression and also had lower scores on cognition.
38 percent had a robust pattern, which means 15 hours of activity each day.
The adults with the regular sleep and robust activity patterns were happier and had better cognitive functioning. Researchers say this suggests that routine matters.
Smagula says the first step for seniors is to get up at the same time every day, no matter how tired you are.
He says that most people think about intensity when they think of activity, but research suggests that the duration of activity matters more, meaning older adults should find ways to keep themselves engaged throughout the day.