BALTIMORE, Md. - After experiencing pain in her side for two years, Dorothy Barber was diagnosed with bowel cancer that spread into 19 lymph nodes.
After 14 months of surgery, chemo and immunotherapy, she began experiencing something new.
“I started with what I thought was vertigo, and I had some dizziness, balance issues,” Dorothy recalled.
Imaging showed an adenocarcinoma or cancer of the brain.
“They discovered a grape-sized tumor near my cerebellum and spinal cord,” she added.
Dr. Jon McIver, a neurosurgeon at Mercy Medical Center, utilized this stealth navigation system to map out the tumor and during surgery, he made a very small incision.
“Then, we can travel through the brain, separating pathways until we find the tumor. The challenge in our patient’s case was the tumor wasn’t here on the surface, it was all the way back here,” Dr. McIver explained.
“They biopsied the tumor that they removed, and they found that it was the same cancer from my bowel,” said Dorothy.
Dr. McIver said what’s groundbreaking in brain cancer treatment is pairing neuro-mapping and surgery with immunotherapy, because it primes the immune system to recognize the tumor cells as foreign.