Health Beat

Health Beat: Researchers say food is medicine

By:

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 04:44 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:44 PM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. - Researchers at Tufts University in Massachusetts are proving that eating an apple a day really does keep the doctor away, and that confirms one doctor's advice.

"There's a growing body of evidence that shows that healthy nutrition and medically tailored meals can significantly improve overall health outcomes," said Dr. Richard Seidman, the chief medical officer for L.A. Care Health Plan.

A recent study looked at the economic and health benefits that would occur if 30% of the cost of healthy food were covered by insurance for those with Medicare and Medicaid. Those healthy foods include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds, seafood and plant-based oils.

"There's so much evidence that the more we eat that's plant-based, that's not processed, so fresh from garden to kitchen is the direction to lean in," Seidman continued.

The model found that healthy food prescriptions could be more effective than certain drug treatments, and over a lifetime, it would prevent more than three million cardiovascular disease cases, prevent more than 120,000 diabetes cases, and save $102 billion in healthcare costs.

The researchers said the finding supports the concept that food is medicine.

The top-three healthiest vegetables are spinach, carrots and broccoli, and the top-three fruits are grapefruit, pineapple, and avocado, according to Healthline.com.

The study was part of a collaboration of researchers working to identify cost-effective strategies to improve health in the U.S.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

50°F

Clear

TONIGHT

  • 0%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

What The Tech
What the Tech? What's in iOS 13?

What the Tech? What's in iOS 13?

Berks
PHOTOS: Oley Fair pumpkin patch weigh-off
Credit: Dena Kauffman

PHOTOS: Oley Fair pumpkin patch weigh-off

Entertainment
Betty White through the years
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS

Betty White through the years

Lehigh Valley
Bethlehem cop becomes the 'hit' of the party

Bethlehem cop becomes the 'hit' of the party